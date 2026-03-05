Sen. Shaheen’s Office Now Helping Residents

Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office is helping roughly a dozen New Hampshire residents who are stranded in the Middle East.

Due to rising tensions in that area due to airstrikes involving the United States, Iran and Israel, Americans are being urged to leave.

Shaheen says several people have reached out for help getting home and that her office is in contact with the State Department to ensure their safety.

Nearly 18-thousand Americans have returned to the U.S. already after those strikes began.