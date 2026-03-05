Sen. Shaheen’s Office Now Helping Residents

Sen. Shaheen’s Office Now Helping Residents
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 5, 2026

Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office is helping roughly a dozen New Hampshire residents who are stranded in the Middle East.

Due to rising tensions in that area due to airstrikes involving the United States, Iran and Israel, Americans are being urged to leave.

Shaheen says several people have reached out for help getting home and that her office is in contact with the State Department to ensure their safety.

Nearly 18-thousand Americans have returned to the U.S. already after those strikes began.

RELATED ARTICLES

Black Balloon Day

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 3-4-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 4, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital