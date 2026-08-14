Sen. Warren demands answers from RFK Jr. over ‘calamitous’ response to cyclosporiasis outbreak

Elizabeth Schulze and Allison Pecorin, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seeking more information about what she called the administration's "calamitous" response to the cyclosporiasis outbreak and expressing concern that politics could be to blame.

"I write regarding the administration's calamitous response to the biggest outbreak of cyclosporiasis in U.S. history, and the extent to which the outbreak and botched response may be the result of incompetence and corruption. As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), you are responsible for overseeing the federal government's response to this outbreak. Yet, the administration's handling of this crisis has been marred by missteps that raise serious questions about its decision-making," Warren wrote in the letter.

ABC News has reached out to HHS for comment on the letter.

Nationwide, there are now at least 24,000 cases of confirmed or suspected cyclosporiasis across 47 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two people have died from the parasitic gastrointestinal illness and at least 740 people have been hospitalized. Typically, there are about 3,000 cases in a given year.

The Food and Drug Administration has now traced almost 10,000 cases to recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms across 17 states.

In her letter, Warren asserts that Taco Bell, where some of the tainted lettuce was traced, "provided earlier and seemingly clearer guidance to consumers than the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CDC, and other federal food safety agencies."

Warren also noted that Taylor Farms made donations to political organizations aligned with President Trump last year.

Federal Election Commission records show Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., the parent company of Taylor Farms, made a $1 million donation in March 2025 to MAGA Inc., a PAC aligned with Trump.

The letter also raises concerns that the White House may have worked with Taylor Farms to delay warnings to the public about the tainted food supply. The letter points to a Wall Street Journal report that Taylor Farms lobbyists engaged with the White House to ask for more time and more proof before federal agencies implicated the company in the outbreak.

A source familiar with the situation told ABC News the FDA contacted Taylor Farms on July 14 to request a call; the company indicated it wasn't available until July 15. The source said Taylor Farms did not meet the established 24-hour timeline from the FDA to determine whether it would take voluntary action. ABC News has reached out to Taylor Farms for comment.

Taylor Farms announced the voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce across several states on July 17. The company also said it suspended production from that distributor.

Taylor Fresh Foods, when asked by ABC News for comment on Warren's letter, said it "acts in the interest of science and consumer health, not politics."

"We categorically reject suggestions that we attempted to receive or received favorable regulatory treatment due to political contributions or other improper influence. Any such allegations are false," said a spokesperson for Taylor Fresh Foods.

"Taylor Fresh Foods is a pioneer and industry leader in traceability. We fully support and endorse the Food Traceability Rule and have already implemented traceback protocols across our operations ahead of the compliance deadline," the spokesperson added.

ABC News has also reached out to the White House for comment on the letter.

On July 21, ABC's Elizabeth Schulze asked Kennedy about the cyclosporiasis outbreak and whether the federal government had it under control.

"We do have the outbreak under control," Kennedy responded. "We have an extensive forensics, epidemiological forensics, and we've identified the source of the outbreak. We and the companies that are involved have implemented a recall."

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