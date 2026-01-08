Senate advances war powers resolution to rein in Trump on Venezuela

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, following an all-Senate briefing on Venezuela at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Senate on Thursday advanced a war powers resolution, which would block the president's use of the U.S. armed forces to engage in hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.

A small group of Senate Republicans joined with all Democrats to narrowly advance the resolution by a vote of 52-47. It needed 51 votes to move forward.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Todd Young, Susan Collins and Josh Hawley voted with all Democrats in favor of the legislation.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, pushed for the resolution to receive a vote immediately after President Donald Trump announced U.S. forces carried out a large-scale attack in Venezuela, capturing dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who are facing federal charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine.

"Where will this go next? Will the President deploy our troops to protect Iranian protesters? To enforce the fragile ceasefire in Gaza? To battle terrorists in Nigeria? To seize Greenland or the Panama Canal? To suppress Americans peacefully assembling to protest his policies? Trump has threatened to do all this and more and sees no need to seek legal authorization from people’s elected legislature before putting servicemembers at risk," Kaine said in a statement on Jan. 3.

Kaine added it was "long past time for Congress to reassert its critical constitutional role in matters of war, peace, diplomacy and trade."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Sen. Paul and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff co-sponsored Kaine's resolution.

The legislation, if finally approved by the Senate, would still need to be approved by the House and signed by the president. The bill did not pass the Senate with a veto-proof majority and it seems unlikely that Trump would sign it into law.

The Senate considered a similar resolution last November that narrowly failed to get the 50 votes it needed to pass. Sens. Paul and Murkowski voted with all Democrats to advance it at the time.

Ahead of Thursday's vote, many Republicans distanced themselves from the effort.

"Let’s be clear about what that resolution does and what it does not do. It does not reassert Congress's powers. It does not make America stronger. It makes America weaker and less safe," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It would weaken the President’s legitimate, constitutional authority. This body, the United States Senate, is being asked whether the President of the United States has the authority to arrest indicted criminals. Of course he does. Democrats want to weaken the President’s ability to enforce the law. That is the wrong message to send to hardened drug traffickers and to dictators," Barrasso added.

