Senate confirms Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator

(WASHINGTON) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator, putting a former airline executive in charge of the agency responsible for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the nation's air travel.

The final vote was 53-43.

Bedford, who previously served as CEO of Republic Airways, retired from the position last week after leading the airline for more than 25 years. During his tenure, Republic became one of the largest regional carriers in the nation.

His nomination narrowly cleared the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation vote by 15-13, with all Republican senators voting in favor and all Democrats against.

While Bedford's nomination has received widespread support from across the aviation industry, he has faced criticism over his position on the FAA's 1,500-hour flight training rule.

The FAA rule requires pilots have 1,500 hours experience in the cockpit before they can fly for a commercial airline.

The rule was implemented in 2013, in response to the 2009 Colgan Air crash, after an NTSB investigation cited the flight crews's inadequate training and qualifications as a key safety issue.

In 2022, the FAA rejected a petition from Republic Airways seeking an exemption for its pilots from the 1500-hour rule -- calling for it to be brought down to 750 flying hours if the pilots met certain other requirements.

The FAA denied the request, saying "if a reduction in hours was appropriate, an exemption is not the appropriate vehicle with which to make such a determination."

During his nomination hearing, senators questioned Bedford about his position on the 1,500-hour rule and whether he'd try to change it once becoming FAA administrator.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Duckworth pressed Bedford multiple times over his commitment to the 1500-hour rule. Bedford never answered the question, saying he does not "believe safety is static" since pilot training has changed over time, but reiterated that safety is a priority.

"I will not roll back safety," Bedford told the committee. "There won't be safety loopholes. I commit to you. We will never do anything to reduce the safety and competency of our pilots."

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the panel's top Democrat, notably voted against advancing Bedford's nomination out of committee.

Prior to the committee vote, Cantwell released a statement opposing his confirmation, saying Bedford "repeatedly refused to commit to upholding the 1500-hour rule and refused to recuse himself for his full term from granting his own company an exemption from this critical safety requirement."

Scrutiny over Bedford's position on the rule comes at a pivotal moment for aviation safety which has been in the spotlight since January's mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed everyone onboard both aircraft.

Following Bedford's confirmation, the pilots union released a statement congratulating Bedford and expressing a commitment to working with him, while also reiterating concerns over his position on the pilot training requirements.

"We have concerns about his past efforts to lower pilot training requirements, and we will continue to bring the line pilot's perspective to any discussions about changing these life-saving measures and hold him to his word that safety is his top priority," Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement. "Maintaining rigorous training requirements and keeping two pilots on the flight deck at all times remain top priorities for ALPA."

Airlines for America and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association also released statements congratulating Bedford and reiterating their commitment to working with him to ensure aviation safety and to overhaul and modernize the nation's air traffic control systems and facilities.

