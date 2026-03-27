Senate passes bill to fund all parts of DHS except for ICE and parts of CBP

U.S. Capitol Buildiong. (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Senators at last agreed via voice vote early Friday morning to approve a funding package that funds the Department of Homeland Security besides Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and part of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) -- a critical step toward ending most of the 42-day long DHS shutdown.

Agencies that would be funded by the Senate's approved package include TSA, FEMA, The Coast Guard and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The vote was called by Sen. Bernie Moreno, who was presiding over the chamber just after 2 a.m. ET on Friday morning. The bill will now head to the House where it will need to be approved. If passed, it will then head to the desk of President Donald Trump who would need to sign it for it to become law.

In remarks on the Senate floor early Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was proud of Democrats who "held the line" on their objection to funding ICE and CBP without reforms.

"Democrats held firm in our position that Donald Trump's rogue and deadly militia should not get more funding without serious reforms and we will continue to fight for those reforms," Schumer said.

The package the Senate approved does not include funding for ICE and parts of CBP, though those agencies will continue to receive funds due to the influx of cash in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill.

Also absent from the package are any of the reforms to ICE's operating procedures that Democrats have been repeatedly demanding since the debate over DHS funding began.

Majority Leader John Thune lambasted Democrats on the floor for what he framed as their refusal to negotiate in good faith. He said Democrats could have secured some of their desired reforms if they hadn't complicated negotiations.

"We could be standing here right now passing a funding bill with a list of reforms if the Democrats had made the smallest effort to actually reach an agreement. But they didn't, because it's now clear to everyone, Democrats didn't actually want a solution, they wanted an issue, politics over policy, self-interest over reform, pandering to their base over actually solving a problem," Thune said. "It's an appalling commentary on the state of the Democratic Party."

Schumer was asked by reporters about how Democrats would get reforms from this point going forward.

"We're going to continue to fight hard for reforms, there'll be opportunities," Schumer said, though he provided no detail.

Though there was an effort by Republicans tonight to unanimously pass annual funding for ICE, it was blocked by Democrats.

Republicans are vowing to work on a package later this year to approve even more funding for ICE and CBP, saying they aim to do it using reconciliation -- a budget tool that, if successful, would allow them to sidestep Democratic objection and pass the bill without any Democratic support.

Republicans are already warning that that bill will be a much harsher and Sen. Eric Schmitt vowed it would "supercharge deportations."

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