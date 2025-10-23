Senate to vote on paying some federal workers as shutdown hits Day 23

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on October 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- There's going to be a different sort of government funding vote on Thursday as the ongoing shutdown reaches in 23rd day.

The Senate on Thursday will vote on a bill put forward by Sen. Ron Johnson called the "Shutdown Fairness Act." While the bill would not end the shutdown, it would allow some federal employees to get paid.

Johnson's bill would provide appropriations to pay the troops and "excepted employees" of federal agencies being affected by the shutdown. That includes employees determined by the Office of Personnel Management to be performing emergency work, or for contractors who provide support to those employees.

Johnson urged his colleagues to support the bill and slammed Democrats ahead of Wednesday night's note to fund the government -- which failed to advance for the 12th time.

"If Democrats vote for a 12th time to keep the government shut down, they should at least vote to pay those who are still working," Johnson wrote on X. "It’s common sense and common courtesy — there’s no excuse to oppose the Shutdown Fairness Act."

The bill would need 60 votes to pass and it's unclear if it will get the support it needs to pass.

The vote on this bill comes as federal workers will miss their first full paycheck on Friday.

The legislation puts Democrats in an interesting spot, as Republicans will work to brand votes against this bill as votes against paying federal workers.

Over the last few days, several Democrats have said that they support paying federal employees -- but some have added that they oppose the bill because it gives too broad of discretion to the White House and Office of Management and Budget to determine who is considered essential enough to be paid.

Meanwhile, some Republicans say there's a simpler way for Democrats to ensure all federal employees get paid: funding the government.

It's possible there will be crossover votes from both sides of the aisle on the vote.

If the bill passes, the House would have to return from recess to take it up in order for it to pass.

No vote is expected for Thursday on the clean short-term funding bill. With senators leaving town for the weekend, this shutdown will drag on to Monday.

