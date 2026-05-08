Senator Hassen To Deliver Commencement Address At Keene State College

Senator Hassen To Deliver Commencement Address At Keene State College
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 8, 2026

Saturday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan will deliver the commencement address to the 2026 graduates of Keene State College.

Additionally, during the ceremony, Senator Hassan will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

The graduation ceremony takes place tomorrow afternoon starting at 1pm at the Fiske Quad on the Keene State campus.

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