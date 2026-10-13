Senator Shaheen Says Trump Is Wrong On Russian Fuel Deal

Senator Shaheen Says Trump Is Wrong On Russian Fuel Deal
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 13, 2026

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is leading a group of bipartisan senators questioning the legality of President Donald Trump’s deal to import Russian diesel fuel to the U.S.

Shaheen said yesterday that the deal is “a gimmick” that the president is trying to put out before the midterm elections in November. She questioned the legality of the deal and pointed out a law Congress passed that makes it illegal to import Russian oil and gas.

The Senator said the deal would be giving a financial lifeline to Russia while it continues to kill Ukrainian civilians, which goes against American interests.

President Trump announced on Oct. 9 that Russian president Vladimir Putin has agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to global energy markets and another half a million tons in November.

Shaheen said this deal sends the wrong message to Americans.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 10-13-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 13, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Governor Ayotte:  Convicted Killer Should Be Executed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital