Senator Shaheen Says Trump Is Wrong On Russian Fuel Deal

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is leading a group of bipartisan senators questioning the legality of President Donald Trump’s deal to import Russian diesel fuel to the U.S.

Shaheen said yesterday that the deal is “a gimmick” that the president is trying to put out before the midterm elections in November. She questioned the legality of the deal and pointed out a law Congress passed that makes it illegal to import Russian oil and gas.

The Senator said the deal would be giving a financial lifeline to Russia while it continues to kill Ukrainian civilians, which goes against American interests.

President Trump announced on Oct. 9 that Russian president Vladimir Putin has agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to global energy markets and another half a million tons in November.

Shaheen said this deal sends the wrong message to Americans.