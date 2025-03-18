Senators Against Closing The Littleton SS Office

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are opposed to a plan to close the Social Security office in Littleton. It’s the agency’s only office in northern New Hampshire.

The senators note the next closest Social Security office is almost 100 miles away which they said would harm the well-being of those who depend on their benefits to make ends meet and maintain financial security.

Shaheen and Hassan said they want the General Services Administration to stop plans to close the Littleton office.