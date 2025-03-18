Senators Against Closing The Littleton SS Office

Senators Against Closing The Littleton SS Office
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 18, 2025

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are opposed to a plan to close the Social Security office in Littleton. It’s the agency’s only office in northern New Hampshire.

The senators note the next closest Social Security office is almost 100 miles away which they said would harm the well-being of those who depend on their benefits to make ends meet and maintain financial security.

Shaheen and Hassan said they want the General Services Administration to stop plans to close the Littleton office.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 3-18-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 18, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Scam Alert

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital