‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football

Andrea Dresdale
February 9, 2026
Send Help was helped to a second week atop the box office by Mother Nature -- and the NFL. 

The thriller by Sam Raimi took $10 million in its second week, according to Box Office Mojo, with a 47% drop in revenue from its debut. As Variety notes, Super Bowl weekend is usually slow at the box office, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and the Midwest also kept people away from the theater. 

Debuting in second place was the romantic comedy Solo Mio with $7.2 million, while last week's #2, Iron Lung, dropped to #3, taking in $6 million. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert documentary from the superstar K-pop group, debuted at #4 with a gross of $5.56 million.

Another new debut, a remake of Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, landed at #5 with $4.5 million. The only other debut in the top 10 was horror film The Strangers: Chapter 3 at #8.

Of note, Variety also reports that Marty Supreme has become A24's highest-grossing worldwide release, taking in $147 million globally. It out-earned the studio's previous record-holder Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned $142 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help -- $10 million
2. Solo Mio -- $7.2 million
3. Iron Lung -- $6 million
4. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience -- $5.56 million
5. Dracula -- $4.5 million
6. Zootopia 2 -- $4 million
7. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $3.5 million
8. The Strangers: Chapter 3 -- $3.4 million
9. Shelter -- $2.4 million
10. Melania -- $2.37 million

