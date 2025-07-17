Sergeant With Sheriff’s Office Is On Leave
A sergeant with the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office remains on leave after being indicted.
It’s alleged 51-year-old Chris Lamb was involved in COVID-19 unemployment and loan fraud.
Prosecutors claim between March 2020 and May 2021, Lamb sent in false forms to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security and received more than 29-thousand dollars in unemployment compensation.
Each felony charge Lamb is facing is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.