Sergeant With Sheriff’s Office Is On Leave

A sergeant with the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office remains on leave after being indicted.

It’s alleged 51-year-old Chris Lamb was involved in COVID-19 unemployment and loan fraud.

Prosecutors claim between March 2020 and May 2021, Lamb sent in false forms to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security and received more than 29-thousand dollars in unemployment compensation.

Each felony charge Lamb is facing is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.