Services Set For Fallen Raymond Firefighter

The Raymond police chief has announced the services for Eric Phillips, the Raymond firefighter who died from a medical emergency during a call last week.

A memorial ceremony will be held Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the Iber Holmes Gove Middle School.

First responders and honor guards coming from out of town are asked to meet at Raymond High School at 8 a.m.

Members of the general public are asked to arrive at Raymond High School no later than 9:45 a.m. for shuttle transportation to the Middle School.