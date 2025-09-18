Seth Rogen joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 cast

Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th annual Governors Awards on January 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Everyone wants this Nobody Wants This casting update.

Emmy winner Seth Rogen has joined the Netflix comedy's cast for season 2. Also joining him as a guest star in the upcoming season is Kate Berlant. Their respective roles are being kept under wraps.



“[Seth] and Kate Berlant’s energy together was a dream,” Nobody Wants This co-showrunner Jenni Konner told Netflix. “When you get brilliant people to come in, it makes your writing and the show better.”

Rogen and Berlant join Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed as guest stars for season 2.

“If we got lucky with our main cast, we got just as lucky with our guest stars,” the show's creator, Erin Foster, said.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell), who is an agnostic podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they fell in love. Season 2 will further their connection and show how it affects their loved ones.

"Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together," according to the season 2 synopsis. "But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.