Several dead in Austrian school shooting, local police say

(LONDON and PARIS) -- Several people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, local police told ABC News by phone Tuesday.

Austrian state police also said on social media that there had been several fatalities at the school, the BORG Dreierschützengasse.

"The reason for the deployment was heard gunshots in the building," the Styria State Police said in a message posted on social media, later adding, "The school was evacuated and all persons were brought to a safe meeting point."

Several emergency vehicles, including Cobra tactical vehicles, were traveling to the site, police said.

The city of Graz sits in southern Austria, in the Styria province. It’s the second-largest Austrian city by population, with about 300,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

