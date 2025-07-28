Several hurt in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police

Tristan Maglunog, ABC News
July 28, 2025
(RENO, Nev.) -- Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance told Reno ABC affiliate KOLO. The number of victims was not immediately clear but Nance said several people have been taken to hospitals.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within four minutes, police said. He's been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

