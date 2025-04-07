Several injured, including children, after minivan drives into crowd in Los Angeles

National News
Alex Stone and Irving Last, ABC News
April 7, 2025
KABC7

(LOS ANGELES) -- A minivan plowed into a crowd of bystanders in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, leaving several injured -- including two children and one teenager, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. local time in the downtown area, the LAFD reported.

"A total of 9 patients were assessed for injury on scene," the fire department said in a statement. That included four adults who were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, two adults who refused treatment, and three minors -- ages 8, 11 and 17 -- who were also transported for treatment.

The LAFD said that there were no fatalities and "no critical patients at time of transport."

It also stated that fire companies were still on the scene, where the minivan was "static under a collapsed patio."

Traffic officers initiated an investigation into why the van went into the patio area. The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that there were no early indications that the collision was intentional or criminal in nature.

Later in the evening, the LAPD confirmed that there no alcohol or drugs were involved. Based on statements, police told ABC News, the driver swerved to avoid a stopped car and hit the barrier next to the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

