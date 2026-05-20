Several People Charged Following Brawls

Police in full tactical gear cleared Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach yesterday afternoon as thousands flocked to the beach to escape the heat.

The police activity happened between C and D streets, where a large crowd had gathered earlier in the day.

After a downpour moved through the area, people sought shelter under nearby awnings.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said dozens of fights then broke out, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly.

New Hampshire State Police came out wearing full tactical gear and moved in a line to clear people from the area.

Reno said several people were arrested and charged with riot.

Some injuries were reported, but none were serious.