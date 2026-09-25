Several People Say New Hampshire Contractor Owes Them Money

Several People Say New Hampshire Contractor Owes Them Money
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 25, 2026

A New Hampshire contractor is facing legal trouble after several people claimed that he took thousands of dollars for incomplete and fraudulent work.

Antonio Silva has been named in multiple civil lawsuits.

In one case, a Judge awarded one person a 180-thousand-dollar judgement against Silva for work on his home that was paid for, but never finished.

Silva currently has a theft by deception charge against him for allegedly renting out a home he didn’t own. He’s pleaded not guilty and a court hearing is scheduled for next month.

The Attorney General’s Office is advising consumers looking to hire contractors to thoroughly research the companies or individuals beforehand.

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