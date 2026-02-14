Severe weather across the South may bring tornadoes

Max Golembo and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
February 14, 2026
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Severe weather is headed to the deep South, from Texas to Mississippi, with damaging winds, possible tornadoes and some large hail forecast.

A powerful storm system will move out of the Rockies on Saturday and will bring the severe weather across the deep South.

Storms will move into Dallas, Texas, late Saturday morning, with some gusty winds and very heavy rain.

The storms will move through Houston between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday with damaging winds, a threat for an isolated tornado and some heavy rain.

New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, will see storms moving through between midnight and 2 a.m. Damaging winds, isolated tornado and heavy rain is possible.

Storms move through Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, early Sunday morning from 5 to 8 a.m. with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Atlanta gets storms and heavy rain mid to late morning Sunday, but severe weather with tornado threat will stay south into Albany, Georgia, to Panama City, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Florida

This same storm system with severe weather will also bring heavy rain from Texas all the way to the Carolinas with a chance for flash flooding.

The highest threat for flash flooding will be from just east of Dallas, Texas, to Little Rock, Arkansas and into Memphis, Tennessee.

Locally some areas could get 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, causing flash flooding.

After a very dry period for the entire western U.S., a very active storm track has its eyes set on the West. 

Starting Sunday afternoon, a series of storms will pound the West from California to Colorado with very heavy snow in the mountains and heavy rain and flooding for coastal California.

The highest threat for flash flooding and debris flow will be from just south of the San Francisco Bay area down to Los Angeles.

Sunday through Friday, some areas in California could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, which is expected to cause flash flooding and debris flow.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains, in California, some areas could see 3 to 6 feet of snow. The Rockies could also see several feet of snow next week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

