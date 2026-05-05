Severe Weather Is Possible Today In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Folks planning to spend any time outdoors today should keep a close eye on the skies.
That is because forecasters say there’s a possibility of thunderstorms in the northern part of New Hampshire this afternoon.
Any of those storms could be severe and bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and lightning.
Storm chances are lower in southern areas including the NH and Maine Seacoast