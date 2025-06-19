Severe Weather Possible Later Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 19, 2025

New Hampshire and Southern Maine will see the possibility of severe weather later today.

A heat advisory has been issued for this afternoon until 7pm with the possibility of downpours, damaging winds and possible hail from thunderstorms that will move through the region.

Temperatures are expected to be close to 90 degrees with the heat index close to 95, how it will actually feel when combining the humidity with the temperatures.

With the threat of severe weather, officials are reminding attendees of the Laconia Motorcycle week to take precautions and to listen for thunder and watch for lightning.

Thousands of visitors are in Laconia for the world’s oldest motorcycle rally happening now through the weekend.

