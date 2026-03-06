Severe weather threat, including tornadoes, continues for millions of Americans

Weather map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly 70 million Americans are under a severe weather threat heading into the weekend, including the possibility of tornadoes in the central United States, after deadly storms swept through Oklahoma.

A storm system is bringing rain, snow, ice and severe weather from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest and across much of the Plains on Friday.

The severe storm threat stretches from Dallas to Milwaukee, including Des Moines, Iowa, St. Louis and Oklahoma City. Strong winds, hail, and brief tornadoes are all possible.

A large area stretching from far northeast Texas to southwest Iowa is under an enhanced threat, with tornadoes and very large hail as the main concerns.

The greatest tornado threat on Friday is from far northeastern Texas to just south of Springfield, Missouri. Tornado watches are in effect across six states into Friday night -- Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was also detected in southern Michigan, south of Kalamazoo, on Friday afternoon. There were multiple reports of "significant damage" in Three Rivers, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy downpours, especially in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, could also result in localized flash flooding.

The governor of Missouri declared a state of emergency on Friday "in preparation for potentially dangerous severe weather forecasted across the state," including the threat of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, his office said.

The threat comes after seven reported tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail impacted parts of west Texas and Oklahoma. A mother and daughter were killed in Major County, Oklahoma, on Thursday night after severe weather swept through the area, according to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. They were found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have tornado damage, authorities told ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO.

Elsewhere, winter weather advisories are also in effect Friday from Colorado to Minnesota for the cold side of the storm with snow and ice. Denver could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Icy conditions are expected across parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska and Minnesota, with heavy rain forecast to move through the upper Midwest through Friday night.

To the South, widespread severe weather is possible through late Friday from Texas to Wisconsin.

