‘Sex and the City’ revival ‘And Just Like That…’ has its series finale

Carrie Bradshaw, the character made famous in Sex and the City, took her last spin in a tutu Thursday night with the series finale of And Just Like That... .

The series, which premiered in 2021 as a revival of Sex and the City, the beloved show about four women in New York City, ended its third and final season on HBO Max with a nod to the independence of its main star, Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the final scene, Carrie is seen sitting at her famous laptop, typing out the words, "The woman realized she wasn't alone. She was on her own," before dancing down the hallway in a red dress with a tutu skirt.

In an interview published Friday in The New York Times, Parker said she was "absolutely" happy that her character ended up on her own.

Parker added that she "did not think" her character would end up with her on-again, off-again love interest Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

She also spoke about her decision, made alongside showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King, to end the series.

"Because that's where the story ended," Parker said. "We felt this was the honorable thing to do. It's very easy to stay. It's where we're all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there's a lot of people who are affected."

King announced the end of the series in a statement shared on social media on Aug. 1, writing at the time that he came to the conclusion while writing the final episode of season 3.

"SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season," King wrote, referring to Parker. "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

