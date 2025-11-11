Shaheen and Hassan Face Backlash Over Government Funding Deal

Shaheen and Hassan Face Backlash Over Government Funding Deal
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 11, 2025

New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are under fire from fellow Democrats after helping broker a bipartisan deal to reopen the federal government on Sunday.

The agreement funds the government through January 30, restores pay for furloughed workers, and secures SNAP funding, but omits an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Shaheen said she backed the deal to protect 75-thousand Granite Staters relying on food benefits and thousands of unpaid federal workers. Hassan said ending the shutdown was a matter of principle, not party loyalty.

Representatives Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander from New Hampshire’s First and Second Congressional Districts, have said they’ll vote against the measure, citing concerns over rising health care costs.

