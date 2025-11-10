Shaheen and Hassan Help Broker Bipartisan Deal to Reopen Government

New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan helped negotiate a bipartisan deal late yesterday to reopen the federal government.

The agreement funds operations through January 30, restores pay for federal workers, and secures SNAP funding through 2026.

It also includes a package of full-year spending bills for veteran’s affairs, agriculture, and the legislative branch.

While the deal doesn’t extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, Republicans agreed to hold a vote on that measure next month.

Both senators said the agreement is a vital step toward ending the shutdown and addressing rising health care costs.