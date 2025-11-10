Shaheen and Hassan Help Broker Bipartisan Deal to Reopen Government

Shaheen and Hassan Help Broker Bipartisan Deal to Reopen Government
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 10, 2025

New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan helped negotiate a bipartisan deal late yesterday to reopen the federal government.

The agreement funds operations through January 30, restores pay for federal workers, and secures SNAP funding through 2026.

It also includes a package of full-year spending bills for veteran’s affairs, agriculture, and the legislative branch.

While the deal doesn’t extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, Republicans agreed to hold a vote on that measure next month.

Both senators said the agreement is a vital step toward ending the shutdown and addressing rising health care costs.

RELATED ARTICLES

Runners Hit the Streets for Manchester City Marathon

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 10, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $900M

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital