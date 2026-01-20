Shaheen Back In U.S. Following NATO Trip

Senator Jeanne Shaheen is back in New Hampshire after making a NATO observation trip to Denmark.

Shaheen met with Danish and Greenlandic leaders to talk about the Trump administration’s proposed takeover of Greenland by the United States.

Shaheen says those officials expressed a sense of betrayal by the United States, and that NATO is also worried about possible U.S. actions.

She also went on to claim the only people supporting President Trump’s push are Vladimir Putin and President Xi in China.