Shaheen Back In U.S. Following NATO Trip

Shaheen Back In U.S. Following NATO Trip
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 20, 2026

Senator Jeanne Shaheen is back in New Hampshire after making a NATO observation trip to Denmark.

Shaheen met with Danish and Greenlandic leaders to talk about the Trump administration’s proposed takeover of Greenland by the United States.

Shaheen says those officials expressed a sense of betrayal by the United States, and that NATO is also worried about possible U.S. actions.

She also went on to claim the only people supporting President Trump’s push are Vladimir Putin and President Xi in China.

RELATED ARTICLES

Preparation Underway For Penguin Plunge

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 20, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

MLK Day Closures 

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 18, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital