Shaheen Seeks Release Of Head Start Funding

Senator Jeanne Shaheen and 41 Senate colleagues are calling for the immediate release of Head Start funding and fired Head Start staff reinstated.

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior, they said Head Start provides early childhood education plus comprehensive health and social services to nearly 800-thousand children annually and employs about 250-thousand dedicated staff.

Shaheen and the others wrote they believe it’s obvious that eliminating Head Start would be detrimental to hundreds of thousands of children and families.