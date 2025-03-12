Shaheen Will Not Run In 2026

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announcing today that she is not running for reelection for the U.S. Senate in 2026

Shaheen is the first woman in American history to serve as both governor of a state and U.S. senator, and she is currently the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a video released on social media this morning, Shaheen said she’s ready to step away from public service at the end of her current term.

She said there are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world and although she is not seeking re-election, she is not retiring and is determined to work over the next two years and beyond to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and the country.