Shark attack in Australia leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
November 28, 2025
(LONDON) -- A woman has died, and a man was seriously injured after a shark attack off Australia’s east coast, police said Friday.

Emergency services were called to a beach at Crowdy Bay, about 40 miles south of Port Macquarie in New South Wales, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after reports that two people had been bitten, according to New South Wales Police.

A witness helped the victims before paramedics arrived, but the woman, who was believed to be 25, died at the scene, police said.

“The 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition,” police said.

Authorities said the pair are believed to have been visiting from Switzerland, though neither victim has been publicly identified.

The beach remained closed Friday as police continued their investigation, and a report is being prepared by the coroner.

