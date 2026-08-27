Sharon Horgan deals with sex, love and middle age in ‘Youth’ trailer

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Andrea Tuccillo
August 27, 2026
Sharon Horgan in 'Youth.' (Colin Hutton/HBO)

Sharon Horgan is chasing her Youth in the trailer for her new HBO comedy series.

Horgan stars as Alex, a 50-year-old divorcee looking for sex and love as she juggles taking care of her aging parents and college-age son.

“When did it all stop being fun? It’s been four years since I’ve had a man in my bed,” Alex says in the trailer. “I need to meet someone now. I think I’ve got like 10 years left as a sexual person, tops.”

In addition to starring, Horgan wrote and produced the series. The cast features Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy and Robbie Gee.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode series premiere Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The rest of the episodes will then air weekly every Sunday at the same time.

Horgan previously starred in and created the shows Bad Sisters and Catastrophe.

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