Shelter In Place Order In Salem Lifted

Shelter In Place Order In Salem Lifted
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 28, 2026

The Salem Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place order early this morning following an hours-long manhunt for a dangerous fugitive.

Police  said the suspect, Daquhan Cromer, of South Carolina, was last seen in the area of Millville Street and Taylor Street.

Police considered him armed and dangerous.

Police said they did not find Cromer and do not believe he is in the area anymore.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but still consider Cromer armed and dangerous.

Cromer allegedly escaped from New Hampshire State Prison and has multiple felonies in Salem.

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