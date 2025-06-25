An investigation is still underway into a shooting in Hampton Beach last night that left several people hurt.

Police said an 18-year-old fired multiple shots from his car at Hampton Beach last night striking multiple people.

18-year-old Divaris Ojani Ruiz, of Manchester, faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree assault with a firearm and four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to a police, Ruiz started shooting from his vehicle last night near Ocean Boulevard. Bullets struck three people, but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Ruiz then led police on a pursuit which went into the town of Deerfield where a shelter in place order was issued for part of Old Candia Road. Ruiz was eventually arrested and the shelter in place order was lifted.