Shooting In Hampton Beach

Shooting In Hampton Beach
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 25, 2025

An investigation is still underway into a shooting in Hampton Beach last night that left several people hurt.

Police said an 18-year-old fired multiple shots from his car at Hampton Beach last night striking multiple people.

18-year-old Divaris Ojani Ruiz, of Manchester, faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree assault with a firearm and four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to a police, Ruiz started shooting from his vehicle last night near Ocean Boulevard. Bullets struck three people, but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Ruiz then led police on a pursuit which went into the town of Deerfield where a shelter in place order was issued for part of Old Candia Road. Ruiz was eventually arrested and the shelter in place order was lifted.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scott Brown Is In

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Two Suspicious Deaths Being Investigated

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital