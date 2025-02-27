Shooting In Londonderry

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said a man was shot and killed by police in Londonderry after a shooting at a nearby Planet Fitness.

The incident began when police were called to the Planet Fitness in Londonderry for a report of a shot being fired. No one was injured but the person who fired the gunshot left the gym.

The man’s vehicle was found nearby and officers conducted a traffic stop of the car on Winding Pond Road. Police dispatch noticed the man in the vehicle was reportedly armed and confronted officers.

During the encounter, several gunshots were fired and the man was shot. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.