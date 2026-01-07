Shooting involving ICE agent occurred in Minneapolis, mayor says

National News
Jack Date, Luke Barr, and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
January 7, 2026
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey speaks with a constituent at a campaign event on October 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent occurred in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the city's mayor.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on social media regarding the shooting. "We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his office is working to "gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning."

"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he posted on X.

The city of Minneapolis said it is "aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue while urging people to avoid the area.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Uvalde officer’s trial could be in jeopardy after issues with key witness testimony

Peter Charalambous, Jim Scholz, Jenny Wagnon Courts, and Josh Margolin, ABC News
Jan. 7, 2026
National News

Judge orders DOJ to explain why Lindsey Halligan is still using the title of US attorney

Luke Barr, ABC News
Jan. 7, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital