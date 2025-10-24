Shots fired after vehicle ‘driving erratically’ attempts to back into Coast Guard base

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
October 24, 2025
Police officers investigate a U-Haul truck that was involved in an incident outside of Coast Guard Island Alameda on October 23, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Shots were fired by law enforcement officers late Thursday after a driver failed to comply with verbal commands and attempted to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, officials said.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda, posing a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, according to a spokesperson from the United States Coast Guard.

“Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse,” officials said. “When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire.”

No Coast Guard personnel were injured in the incident. Additional details on the driver were not immediately available.

The FBI is leading the investigation and are coordinating with law enforcement partners in the area.

Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted as additional flight disruptions ‘likely’

Ayesha Ali and Jon Haworth, ABC News
Oct. 24, 2025
National News

More military families turning to food banks as government shutdown wears on

Mason Leath, ABC News
Oct. 23, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital