Silver Alert Issued For Rollinsford Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen over the weekend in Rollinsford.

New Hampshire State Police said 72-year-old Michael King last had contact with his family at 9:30 Sunday morning. He was reported missing at 11 p.m. that day.

Investigators believe King was on foot in the area of Main Street in Rollinsford.

King’s family said he suffers from early signs of dementia and is easily confused.

King is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rollinsford Police Department at 603-742-2724.