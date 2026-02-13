Ski For Free! Win Your Way to NH And Maine Mountains

February 13, 2026

Winter is here, and it’s your chance to Ski for Free in New Hampshire and Maine. We’re giving away lift tickets to some of the region’s best mountains — with daily winners!

You could hit the slopes at Cranmore, Loon, Waterville Valley, Tenney Mountain, Mount Pleasant, Cannon Mountain, Bretton Woods, Sugarloaf, King Pine, or Lost Valley. From scenic cruisers to challenging terrain, there’s something for everyone.

Every day means another chance to win and make unforgettable winter memories. Don’t miss out — fill out the form below for a chance to win!

