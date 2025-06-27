Slain Minnesota lawmaker becomes 1st woman to lie at state capitol

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNESOTA) -- Minnesotans are lining up at the state capitol on Friday to honor a slain lawmaker and her husband as their accused killer made a brief appearance in court.

Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were shot dead in their home on June 14, are lying in state at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Melissa Hortman is the first woman to lie in state, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Next to the Hortmans was their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was wounded in the attack and later had to be euthanized, officials said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and first lady Gwen Walz are among those paying their respects.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the couple's private funeral on Saturday, according to a source familiar with Harris' plans.

Harris spoke to the Hortmans' two children, Sophie and Colin, in the last week "to express her deep condolences and offer her support," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Hortmans' alleged killer, Vance Boelter, who faces federal charges including stalking and state charges including first-degree murder, briefly appeared in federal court on Friday.

Boelter alleged the conditions in jail have kept him from sleeping for 12 to 14 days, according to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. Boelter claimed the doors are slammed incessantly, the lights are always and that he sleeps on a mat without a pillow, KSTP reported. He also allegedly said an inmate next to him spreads feces, KSTP reported.

The judge agreed to push back Boelter's hearing to July 3, according to KSTP. Boelter has not entered a plea.

Boelter is accused of shooting and killing the Hortmans at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin in the early hours of June 14, authorities said.

Boelter, 57, allegedly showed up to their doors, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his "political assassinations," prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors. Two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, officials said.

