Small plane bringing hurricane relief to Jamaica crashes in waterway, 2 dead

National News
Victoria Arancio, ABC News
November 10, 2025
A plane heading to Jamaica to help with storm relief crashed in a waterway in a community in Coral Springs, Florida, Nov. 10, 2025. (Obtained by ABC News)

(CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.) -- Two people died when a small plane heading to Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts plunged into a waterway in a Coral Springs, Florida, neighborhood, according to local officials.

The Beech B100 went down at about 10:19 a.m. on Monday behind some homes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coral Springs Fire Department.

No one on the ground was injured and no houses were hit, fire officials said.

The plane went down about five minutes after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for relief efforts, according to Fort Lauderdale city officials.

Jamaica is working to rebuild after the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. The storm made landfall on the island on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

There were more than 30 deaths in Jamaica from Melissa and 100,000 housing structures were damaged, according to the United Nations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

