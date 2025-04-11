Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida; all 3 on board killed

(BOCA RATON, Fla.) -- All three people on board a small plane were killed when the aircraft crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to local officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The "aircraft had apparently some mechanical issues and went down here on Military Trail," Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief for Boca Fire Rescue, said at a news conference. "Also, there was a car on the ground."

One man in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, LaSalle said.

The Cessna 310R took off from Boca Raton Airport and was heading to Tallahassee International Airport, the FAA said. It was in the air for a little less than 20 minutes before it crashed, according to Flightradar24.

Dillon Smith was at his office when he saw the plane flying "extremely low" and appearing like it would hit the roof of a nearby building, he told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF.

"I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building," Smith said.

He lost sight of the plane, but said it then "came back -- it was looking like maybe it was going toward the [nearby Boca Raton] airport."

"I just saw it drop below the trees" and "heard a boom," Smith said. He said his office windows shook and he saw a "fireball."

Video shows what appears to be the small plane's wreckage on railroad tracks next to a road. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

