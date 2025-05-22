Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
May 22, 2025

(SAN DIEGO) -- A small plane has crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, starting a large fire and damaging at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are working to to get everybody out of the neighborhood and they will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference, referring to it as "like a movie scene."

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

No patients have been transported as of now, with officials searching to see if anyone is inside the impacted area, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the FAA said in a statement.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

