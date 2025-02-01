Small plane crashes near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia in fiery explosion

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A small plane crashed in Philadephia on Friday, officials said, with a fiery explosion observed upon impact.

The incident occurred near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia.

The Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a large response. Vehicles could also be seen on fire.

There were two people on board, according to the FAA. The agency did not have any update on their condition.

The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Philadelphia Fire Department advised residents to avoid the area of Calvert and St. Vincent streets.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said he is monitoring the crash in Philadelphia and heading to the FAA to get information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

