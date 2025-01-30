‘Smallville’ actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI

Entertainment News
Carson Blackwelder
January 30, 2025
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Smallville alum Tom Welling was arrested Sunday in the early morning hours and charged with driving under the influence, according to a police report obtained by Good Morning America.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Superman/Clark Kent on the long-running series, was also charged with DUI, having a blood alcohol level that exceeded the legal limit of 0.08% in California, the arrest record from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says.

Welling was arrested by police in Yreka, California, at 12:09 a.m., booked at 2:10 a.m. and released at 7:07 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The actor, also known for his roles in Judging Amy, Cheaper by the Dozen and Lucifer, is due back in court on March 11 regarding the charges.

Welling's arrest occurred the same day he celebrated wife Jessica Welling's birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more!" he wrote in the caption. "We love you to the moon and back!"

The couple married in November 2019 and share two sons, 6-year-old Thomson and 3-year-old Rocklin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taco Tour Organizers Have Announced 2025 Date

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 30, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital