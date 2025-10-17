Smiles For Sweetser Benefit Comedy Show In Maine

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs at the Smiles for Sweetser Comedy Show with four of New England’s best comedians Friday night October 24th at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland Maine.

Tickets available at comedytickets.org and every ticket helps Sweetser provide vital mental health care and resources to Maine families.

Sweetser envisions a world where mental health stigma is eliminated and access to treatment and recovery is possible for all.

Justin Chenette from Sweetser joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to discuss the mental health crisis, the solutions, and how this incredible evening of comedy will create a huge meaningful impact for so many.