Smiles For Sweetser Comedy Show Tonight

Smiles For Sweetser Comedy Show Tonight
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 23, 2026

The 2nd Annual Smiles for Sweetser Comedy Show is taking place tonight in Portland Maine at the Italian Heritage Center located on Westland Ave starting at 7pm.

The show is a charity fundraiser supporting Sweetser’s mental health programs in Maine.

Chief Communications Officer Justin Chenette  joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the comedy fundraiser tonight in Portland.

The Pulse of NH is a media partner for the Smiles for Sweetser Comedy Show.

 

 

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