SNAP Clinics Set To Close Tomorrow Statewide

Now that the federal government shutdown is over, clinics set up statewide to help support SNAP recipients will close tomorrow.

The Health and Human Services commissioner says food pantries will continue, but operations will be scaled back to what they were before the shutdown started. NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is crediting the agency for all of the work it did with the New Hampshire Food Bank to set up free food distribution.

New Hampshire was one of the states where full SNAP benefits were received last weekend.