‘SNL 50’ special adds Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and more returning cast members

Many familiar faces are returning to Studio 8H.

A star-studded group of former Saturday Night Live cast members is set to participate in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Current cast member Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history, will also appear during the special.

NBC previously announced the celebrities who will make appearances during the show, including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

The live three-hour special will telecast from 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.

