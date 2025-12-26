Snoop Dogg takes over Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings game with ‘Holiday Halftime Party’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 26, 2025
NFL Christmas Gameday (Netflix)

Who needs Santa on Christmas when you have a performance from Snoop Dogg?

Snoop entertained fans Thursday with his Holiday Halftime Party, part of Netflix‘s NFL Christmas Day telecast. The performance took place at halftime of the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings and began with an introduction from Snoop’s longtime friend Martha Stewart, who put her own spin on the classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“I sprung from my bed and said, 'What is cracking?' Hailing from the one and only LBC, give it up for Snoop D -O- Double G," Martha said as she flipped the pages to a book with illustrations of Snoop.

Snoop then emerged dressed in a red suit and coat, performing songs including “The One and Only,” “My Favorite Things” and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang.” He was backed by an orchestra, a marching band and dancers.

Huntr/x, the trio behind Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters movie, joined Snoop for a pop rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” and then Lainey Wilson followed with “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” arriving in a white sleigh. Andrea Bocelli later took the stage with his son Matteo Bocelli to duet on “White Christmas.”

The Vikings defeated the Lions 23-10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

