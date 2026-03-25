Snoop Dogg to star in true crime thriller ‘God of the Rodeo’

Honoree Snoop Dogg accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Another day, another gig for Snoop Dogg. Deadline reports he is set to star in God of the Rodeo, a true crime thriller from filmmaker Rosalind Ross.

Snoop will also produce the film with his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker, Giannina Scott for Cara Films and Ridley Scott for Scott Free Productions, while Ross writes and directs.

“Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor,” Snoop said in a statement. “Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about. Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack—and this one got soul. ... We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen."

Giannina Scott said she is “excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast," calling him “one of the most gifted and influential artists alive."

Ross added, "It’s a thrill and an honor as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him."

While Snoop’s exact role has not yet been revealed, God of the Rodeo — based on reporting by Daniel Bergner— is set against the brutal backdrop of Louisiana's Angola Prison in 1967.

It follows Buckkey, an inmate serving a life sentence "who finds a glimmer of redemption" in Angola’s first inmate rodeo, according to Deadline. He later learns the rodeo is less of an opportunity and more of "a grueling fight for survival designed to satiate the public’s" desire for bloodshed and the warden's sense of power.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.