‘Snowfall’ spinoff ‘The Drop’ ﻿trailer released

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 17, 2026
Artwork for 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' (FX)

Snowfall's Wanda and Leon take on the music business in the show's spinoff, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

A trailer shows Wanda expressing her belief in the power of music to reshape American culture, much like it helped transform her life as she recovered from a crack addiction in the original series.

"You gotta understand what I been through. When I was getting clean, music brought me back to life," says Wanda, played by Gail Bean.

Though she enters the business believing it's "the new gold rush" with "no cops, no murder," the trailer reveals that danger follows as she immerses herself in the music industry and navigates its ties to the streets.

Leon, played by Isaiah John, has vowed to leave that world behind as he hopes to "chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic," according to the show's website.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, ﻿which also stars Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III and Brandon Mychal Smith, premieres Sept. 8 on FX and Hulu. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and FX.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Snowfall’ spinoff ‘The Drop’ ﻿trailer released

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Sarah J. Maas unveils titles, covers for next books in ‘ACOTAR’ series

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

‘Snowfall’ spinoff ‘The Drop’ ﻿trailer released

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 17, 2026
Artwork for 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' (FX)

Snowfall's Wanda and Leon take on the music business in the show's spinoff, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

A trailer shows Wanda expressing her belief in the power of music to reshape American culture, much like it helped transform her life as she recovered from a crack addiction in the original series.

"You gotta understand what I been through. When I was getting clean, music brought me back to life," says Wanda, played by Gail Bean.

Though she enters the business believing it's "the new gold rush" with "no cops, no murder," the trailer reveals that danger follows as she immerses herself in the music industry and navigates its ties to the streets.

Leon, played by Isaiah John, has vowed to leave that world behind as he hopes to "chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic," according to the show's website.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, ﻿which also stars Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III and Brandon Mychal Smith, premieres Sept. 8 on FX and Hulu. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and FX.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Snowfall’ spinoff ‘The Drop’ ﻿trailer released

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Sarah J. Maas unveils titles, covers for next books in ‘ACOTAR’ series

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital